Huma Qureshi: Saqib Saleem most sincere, hardworking boy

"Race 3" also stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah. It released on Friday

Huma Qureshi

Actress Huma Qureshi says her brother and actor Saqib Saleem, who features in "Race 3", is a sincere and hardworking boy.

"The best and the hottest brother in the world! My star. I've seen you toil every single day always smiling... Definitely the most sincere and hardworking boy ever! I believe in you more than anything else in the world my jaan Saqib Saleem 'Race 3'. Waiting for the world see you shine now."

