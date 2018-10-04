I am touched by Amitabh Bachchan's humility, says KBC's Crorepati Binita Jain

television

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 The winner Binita Jain is planning to utilize the winning amount to set up a dental clinic for her son

Binita Jain from Guwahati poses for photos after winning 1 crore on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Binita Jain, the winner of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 says she is overwhelmed by the humility of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The winner is planning to utilize the winning amount to set up a dental clinic for her son.

Assam-based Binita told IANS: "I am touched by the humility of Amitabh Bachchan. Being such a huge star, he is so down to earth -- the way he interacts with the audience and participants is amazing. I am touched, really."

She has won the Rs 1 crore episode aired on Tuesday -- and she gives her luck a lot of credit for that. "Never did I ever imagine that I would interact with media and grab limelight for winning a game like KBC. I would say that luck played an important factor in that," she said.

"Thousands of people are calling to participate in the game show and so many of them just don't get the phone connection at the first place. That is why they got rejected in a way. Knowledge is a different thing, but getting a platform to show your knowledge is equally important in this case. I cannot thank my luck enough," she added.

Asked about how she prepared for the game, she said, "I am not into book reading. But I am an online reading person. So once the final round was confirmed, I started reading online." Binita answered 15 questions to win Rs 1 crore.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever