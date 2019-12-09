'I never seem to get a third date!'

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

I am a 24-year-old guy and have been single for two years now. I don't have a problem meeting new people or making friends and have been on a number of dates since my last relationship. The problem is the girls I meet seem to lose interest after meeting me once or twice. I have been on a number of second dates but can never get to a third one. I don't know what I'm doing wrong. My friends don't think I'm doing anything wrong either, so I can't figure out what the problem is. This is starting to affect my self-confidence and is making me hesitate to approach someone. How do I get women to call me back?

You can't really force people to call or meet you if they don't want to. If you don't think you're doing anything wrong, chances are you're just trying too hard without meaning to. Cut yourself some slack and allow people to not reach out after a date. Look at it as a learning experience. Don't worry about the third date, and simply concentrate on enjoying the moment with whoever you are with. If you have a good time, they may too. Dating is hard work, and always potentially damaging to one's self-confidence because you put yourself out there which is a brave thing to do. It's only a question of time before you find someone who likes you enough to meet you a third time.

I have a serious problem with criticism, which affects my relationships with my family, friends as well as my boyfriend. I don't want to be so thin-skinned, because it makes everyone wary about being honest with me. What can I do?

Being aware of the problem is half the battle won. Would you rather have people being honest with you, or lying to avoid aggravating you? What you choose will help you become more accepting of opinions you don't necessarily want to hear.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

