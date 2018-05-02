I want my girlfriend to spend more time with me

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

How can I convince my girlfriend to spend more time with me? She is always worried about her parents asking her to end this relationship. What can I do?

She knows her parents better than you do, so why don't you give her time to sort it out?

My husband and I dated for a while before deciding to get married and had a great time for the first couple of years. Things started to change after we had children. We have two boys, and don't seem to agree on how to raise them. He has definite ideas about what they should study, which college they should go to and what they should spend their lives doing, while I have a more free approach that involves allowing them to explore things and find out what they are more interested in doing. He accuses me of ruining their lives by pandering to their wishes, while I think he's the one who will damage them. This is causing a serious rift in our marriage and I don't know whom to speak to or what to do about it. He is adamant about this and I don't want my children to suffer because of his rigid attitude. Please help me.

Parenting is a joint responsibility, and your inability to see eye to eye on issues related to it can lead to serious marital problems. Have either of you spoken to an outsider about your different ideas and obtained a neutral viewpoint? This may help because, if neither of you is willing to give the other the benefit of doubt, only a third person may be able to bring some clarity and focus on what is most important — the welfare of your children. Your husband and you both want what's best for the boys, but who is to say yours or his approach is the right or wrong one? I suggest you get in touch with a guidance counsellor and simply start talking about this before things become too difficult to control.

