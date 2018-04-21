'I want to date someone before getting married'

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age



Illustration/Uday Mohite

I want to date someone before I marry, but can’t find anyone interesting because none of my friends know anyone who is my type. How do I meet someone interesting if I don’t have any options?

It’s 2018 and the Internet has made it possible for us to meet all kinds of people from around the world by simply downloading a few apps. You don’t need to rely on your immediate circle of friends anymore. Go online instead.

My girlfriend ended our six-month relationship abruptly and I think it is because I was a rebound for her. She had just ended a four-year relationship with someone and decided to go out with me soon after that as a way of dealing with her grief. Now that she’s fine and stronger, she has dumped me and decided to move on. I feel used but, at the same time, I think I am madly in love with her and don’t want to lose her. I want to convince her that this is something worth trying to save, but I don’t think she sees me as serious boyfriend material. How can I get her to change her view of me and at least try giving this a shot? We were great together, but it no longer matters to her.

She chose you deliberately to help her get over an earlier relationship. If six months with you weren’t enough to convince her that what you had was worth holding on to, it’s obvious that you were both looking at this relationship from radically different perspectives. If I were you, I would seriously look at whether or not this is something worth saving if the entire premise was built on her simple need to move on from something bigger. I don’t doubt your affection for her, but you overestimate your importance in her eyes, which can only lead to some heartache for you. Think about yourself and how this will affect you before trying to convince her again.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

