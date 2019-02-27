Indian Air Force jet crashes in Budgam; two killed

national

The jet crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam at 10.05 am, the officials said.

Srinagar: An IAF jet crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing at least two people, officials said. The jet crashed in an open field near Garend Kalaan village in Budgam at 10.05 am, the officials said.

The jet broke into two and caught fire immediately, the officials said, adding two bodies were seen near the site crash. The identity of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately, they said, adding the fate of the pilots was not known.

