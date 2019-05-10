ICC World Cup 2019: Our bouncing back ability makes us dangerous, says Azhar Ali

cricket

Azhar Ali tells us what makes the current Pakistan team a threat to others in the upcoming of the World Cup

Azhar Ali

Pakistan player Azhar Ali feels that their ability to bounce back from anywhere makes them dangerous.

"It's annoying for us to keep being unpredictable, but it's true. We know we can bounce back from anywhere and that makes us dangerous. We have done well in World Cups, even though no-one rates us that high in the build-up. We always produce good performances so hopefully this will be a special one," ICC quoted Ali, as saying.

Ali, who announced his retirement from ODI cricket last year, also commented over the speculation regarding Mohammad Amir saying that he might feature in the final group of 15 member World Cup squad if he performs well against England.

"It's up to the selectors but Amir is definitely a very good bowler. He's lacked form in a few ODIs and didn't perform up to his potential, but we all know he's world-class. It's up to the management and selectors to decide whether he's up to it or not. If he performs well against England, he might just get in the squad," Ali said.

Moreover, Ali expressed that Pakistan has played a lot of cricket in England in the recent past and it will benefit them a lot in the World Cup. However, he feels all the teams have the potential to lift the World Cup.

"We always enjoy playing in England and have played a lot of cricket in England in the recent past. These five ODIs will help us as well. I'm looking forward to the summer, hopefully, we can lift the cup," Ali said.

"Wherever you're playing, if you have information and experience of playing in the conditions. It will benefit Pakistan a lot. But all ten teams have potential to win games and we'll have to see what kind of capability they have," he added.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates