IIFA 2019: Saiee Manjrekar makes first public appearance with Salman Khan

Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to enter showbiz. The budding actress made her first-ever appearance at the prestigious IIFA [International Academy Film Awards] 2019. Saiee walked in with her first film's co-star, Salman Khan. The award ceremony was held at a renowned stadium in Worli, south Mumbai.

Saiee Manjrekar opted for a grey lehenga with pastel embroidery. She stunned on the green carpet alongside superstar Salman Khan. The awards night witnessed the who's who of the industry and it was certainly one of the best platforms for the actress to make her first public appearance.

Saiee also took to her Instagram account to document this memory. The aspiring actress shared two photographs with Salman Khan, who is a dear friend to father Mahesh Manjrekar. The caption is sure to melt hearts. "IFA 2019, my first ever award show with none other than @beingsalmankhan Surreal experience, forever grateful [sic]"

Saiee looked extremely confident and carried her outfit gracefully. She is making her debut with Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. It is a prequel to Dabangg and Dabangg 2, which brings forth the backstory of Salman Khan's character, Chulbul Pandey. His character will be shown as a local goon with a heart of gold as a prolonged flashback, which will cover his metamorphosis into a Robin Hood cop.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions and helmed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 also has Sonakshi Sinha continuing her character of Rajjo in her effervescent style. The film will release on December 20, 2020.

