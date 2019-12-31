Ileana D'Cruz gets two new tattoos; flaunts them on social media

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Ileana D'cruz has got inked again. The Pagalpanti actor, who is holidaying in London, has got two tattoos done — one on her back and the other on her leg. She shared the news on social media and captioned it, "Voila (sic)."

D'Cruz prefers a black and white mark, instead of a multi-coloured one. Her earlier tattoo, on her left wrist, reads, 'Inspirare', which is Latin for inspire. She also has three connecting dots on her hand to symbolise the bond she shares with her sisters.

On the work front, Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in the John Abraham-starrer Pagalpanti. In an interview with mid-day, Ileana spoke about why she decided to come on board for the comedy. She said, "When Anees ji offered Pagalpanti to me, I knew I would agree because working with him is a great experience. It's rare to find a director who understands you. He makes entertaining films."

Ileana D'Cruz will next be seen in The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan. It's a financial crime-drama film directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn. Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's film, Manmarziyaan (2018) with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates