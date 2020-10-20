Ileana D'Cruz: There are only two to three people who know me inside-out in the film industry

Ileana D'Cruz has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last eight years. She made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu's Barfi and went on to do films like Main Tera Hero, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Rustom, Baadshaho, Raid, and Pagalpanti.

And now in an interview with Times of India, she spoke about the kind of people she enjoys working with and how only few people know her inside out in Tinsel Town. She said, "There are only two to three people who know me inside-out in the film industry."

She added, "It's weird with me. I believe in energies. In that moment, if I feel like sharing something with you, I will share. But, to implicitly trust someone and share absolutely everything with them, then I haven't reached that point yet."

And when asked about the kind of people she clicks and connects with, she said, "If the vibe and energy is right, I gel up with you. Also, I make friends depending upon how they treat people. I would like a person if in front of him or her however stupid you act, that person won't judge you!"

She's now gearing up for The Big Bull with Abhishek Bachchan. For the uninitiated, this drama is touted to be based on the life of Harshad Mehta and the securities scam that happened in 1992. The film will release on Disney Plus Hotstar. The story will narrate real-life events of the Indian financial market between 1990 and 2000 and will be directed by Kookie Gulati. It's bankrolled by Ajay Devgn.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Ileana D'Cruz's Fiji Diaries: Actress' Throwback Bikini Pictures Are Unmissable

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news