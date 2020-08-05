Ileana D'Cruz: Was down with a really bad case of acid reflux and had to take it easy
Taking to her Instagram story, Ileana D'Cruz informed all her fans that the reason why she couldn't share her workout posts is due to a really bad case of acid reflux and how she needed her body to relax.
Just like a lot of Bollywood celebrities, Ileana D'Cruz has also begun sharing her workout pictures and videos with all her fans. She has joined the bandwagon of being fit as a fiddle and all her followers on Instagram look forward to her inspiring pictures.
However, for the past two days, she didn't share any of them. Citing the reason for the same, she wrote on her Instagram story- "Day 35. A lot of you messaged me about why I haven't posted about my workout since the past two days and it was because I didn't workout. Was down with a really bad case of acid reflux and I had to listen to my body and just take it easy. But back at it again! And it really felt good to get that sweat and work in!" (sic)
Have a look right here:
That's not all, a few days back; the actress also spoke about how she was not feeling well and how some days are dark. She wrote- "Been a strange couple of days... Felt great yesterday but today not so much... i didn't even want to workout today but still did it. I'd like to say I felt freaking amazing after I finished my workout but I didn't." (sic)
She added, "A tiny bit better but definitely not amazing. And that's ok. Some days are hard. That's ok. The important thing is to accept it and not beat yourself up over it. If you're feeling awful then that's ok. You're human. You're allowed to freak every now and again." (sic)
Ileana has been a successful actress both in the South and Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Barfi! in 2012 and was hailed by one and all for her charming and confident performance. She went on to do films like Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Raid, and last year's Pagalpanti.
She's now gearing up for The Big Bull, a film that's being bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit and stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. It's touted to be based on the life of Harshad Mehta and the securities scam that happened in 1992. The film will release on Disney Plus Hotstar. The story will narrate real-life events of the Indian financial market between 1990 and 2000 and will be directed by Kookie Gulati.
Ileana D'Cruz was snapped with a friend at a popular salon in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress stepped out in style, and as soon as she saw the paps, Ileana posed effortlessly! All pictures/Yogen Shah
-
Ileana D'Cruz was spotted wearing a black off-shoulder crop top, which she paired with corduroy dungarees and white sports shoes during the outing.
-
Speaking of her professional journey, Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in Pagalpanti, opposite John Abraham. The film also starred Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and many more in pivotal roles.
-
Ileana D'Cruz is all set to make her digital debut with The Big Bull. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the film is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit.
-
Janhvi Kapoor was also spotted flaunting her wavy tresses when snapped by the shutterbugs at the gym in Bandra, Mumbai.
-
Janhvi Kapoor was seen wearing a tie-dye sweatshirt, paired with blue yoga shorts during the workout session. On the professional front, Janhvi will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dostana 2, Takht and RoohiAfzana.
-
Rhea Chakraborty was also snapped at a popular salon in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress was clicked at her ethnic best during the outing.
-
Rhea Chakraborty, on the professional front, will be next seen in Chehre, along with Krystle D'Souza, Amitabh Bachchan, Siddhanth Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi.
-
Earlier reported to release on April 24, the film will now open on July 17. Talking about the new release date, Anand Pandit told IANS, "Yes we have moved Chehre to July 17, upon a special request from the makers of Gulabo Sitabo."
-
Aditya Roy Kapur was also spotted strolling the streets of the city. On the work front, Aditya was last seen in Malang.
-
Malaika Arora was clicked at diva yoga in Bandra, Mumbai. The fitness diva was seen wearing a grey coloured tee, paired with galaxy print shorts during the outing.
-
Malaika Arora, on the professional front, will be next seen judging the dance reality show India's Best Dancer.
Ileana D'Cruz, Janhvi Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora snapped in Bandra, Mumbai. We have pictures
