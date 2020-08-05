Ileana D'Cruz: Was down with a really bad case of acid reflux and had to take it easy

Just like a lot of Bollywood celebrities, Ileana D'Cruz has also begun sharing her workout pictures and videos with all her fans. She has joined the bandwagon of being fit as a fiddle and all her followers on Instagram look forward to her inspiring pictures.

However, for the past two days, she didn't share any of them. Citing the reason for the same, she wrote on her Instagram story- "Day 35. A lot of you messaged me about why I haven't posted about my workout since the past two days and it was because I didn't workout. Was down with a really bad case of acid reflux and I had to listen to my body and just take it easy. But back at it again! And it really felt good to get that sweat and work in!" (sic)

Have a look right here:

That's not all, a few days back; the actress also spoke about how she was not feeling well and how some days are dark. She wrote- "Been a strange couple of days... Felt great yesterday but today not so much... i didn't even want to workout today but still did it. I'd like to say I felt freaking amazing after I finished my workout but I didn't." (sic)

She added, "A tiny bit better but definitely not amazing. And that's ok. Some days are hard. That's ok. The important thing is to accept it and not beat yourself up over it. If you're feeling awful then that's ok. You're human. You're allowed to freak every now and again." (sic)

Ileana has been a successful actress both in the South and Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Barfi! in 2012 and was hailed by one and all for her charming and confident performance. She went on to do films like Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Raid, and last year's Pagalpanti.

She's now gearing up for The Big Bull, a film that's being bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit and stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. It's touted to be based on the life of Harshad Mehta and the securities scam that happened in 1992. The film will release on Disney Plus Hotstar. The story will narrate real-life events of the Indian financial market between 1990 and 2000 and will be directed by Kookie Gulati.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Ileana D'Cruz's Latest Throwback Moment Is All About Pool Days And Getting Toasted In The Sun!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news