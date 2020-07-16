Ileana D'Cruz's latest throwback moment is all about pool days and getting toasted in the sun!

There are a lot of Bollywood celebrities that have been sharing throwback pictures and videos on Instagram since they cannot step out. The best way to stay in touch with their fans and keep them entertained is to give them a glimpse of the lives they have lived before. And Bollywood star Ileana D'Cruz is one of them.

She is known to be one of the most transparent actors when it comes to social media, often allowing fans into peeping into the kind of person she is in real by sharing inspirational quotes about life and its beauty and tragedy. At the same time, she also shares gorgeous and breathtaking pictures of herself often. And the latest one joins the bandwagon.

The latest one is actually a throwback moment. She can be seen chilling by the pool side and getting toasted by the sun, and that too gloriously, at least that's what her caption says. Here it is- "Tb to when pool days and getting gloriously toasted in the sun was no big deal." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

Cruz has also started working out religiously and keeps sharing stories on Instagram before and after working out, what we call as selfies. Recently, she shared a post where she confessed of not feeling great for the last few days and how some days in life can be hard and how we don't have to give up.

Ileana has been a successful actress both in the South and Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Barfi! in 2012 and was hailed by one and all for her charming and confident performance. She went on to do films like Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Raid, and last year's Pagalpanti. She's now gearing up for The Big Bull, a film that's being bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit and stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.

It's touted to be based on the life of Harshad Mehta and the securities scam that happened in 1992. The film is slated to release on Disney Plus Hotstar. The story will narrate real-life events of the Indian financial market between 1990 and 2000 and will be directed by Kookie Gulati.

