Illegal plastic worth Rs 4 lakh seized in Kalyan

MPCB officials have been conducting raids at the godowns and companies near Bhiwandi and near Nashik

Maharashtra Pollution Control Board officials, Kalyan have started taking action against godowns which have stocks of plastic, which is banned, brought from Surat. MPCB officials are performing secret checks all over the area.

Back in June 2018, the state government banned single-use plastic bags and the usage of any kind of plastic carry bags. People who continued with the usage faced heavy fines, between R5,000 to R25,000.

The government, since then, has also been talking of the effective implementation of the ban. However, a test drive by mid-day earlier in June 2019 at various markets in the city revealed a different picture. After a year the state implemented the ban, plastic bags are still being freely handed out in open-markets

According to MPCB officials, although Maharashtra has largely followed plastic ban and MPCB officials have been closely scrutinising the manufacture of plastic, some dealers have been buying these plastics in bulk from Gujrat. MPCB officials have been conducting raids at the godowns and companies near Bhiwandi and near Nashik.

