Illegally mined sand worth Rs 49.50 lakh seized in Jalna

national

Two JCB machines and three trucks were also seized during the raids

Representational Image

Jalna: Jalna district police in Maharashtra seized illegally mined sand worth Rs 49.50 lakh Tuesday. Two JCB machines and three trucks were also seized during the raids, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided Mauje Kuran and Pathwarwala villages in Ambad tehsil were illegally mined sand was stored, said a release.

In another incident, Bodies of two miners were recovered from an illegal coal mine located at a remote village in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, police said on Monday. The bodies were recovered late on Saturday from the coal mine in Jalyiah village, a few kilometers away from the district headquarters of Khliehriat, they added.

"Acting on a missing person complaint lodged by Philip Bareh on Friday, the police conducted a search in the village and recovered the body of Elad Bareh. The body was found near the entrance of the coal mine," Superintendent of Police (SP) of East Jaintia Hills district Sylvester Nongtynger told PTI. On searching a little deeper, another body was found, the SP said, adding that the deceased was identified as M Basumatary.

The bodies were recovered almost a month after 15 miners were reported trapped in another illegal coal mine located about 40 km away at Khloo-Ryngksan, highlighting that illegal coal mining continued despite the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ban on unsafe mining since 2014. A preliminary probe revealed that the two miners had died after boulders hit them while extracting coal, the SP said, adding that the police were trying to trace the owner of the mine. He also said eight persons were arrested from different locations for allegedly violating the NGT ban on mining.

(With inputs from PTI)

Top news stories of the day

Sex toys worth Rs 8 crore confiscated in two years in Mumbai

In the world's second populous nation, the obsession with sex toys shouldn't come as a surprise. What, however, does is the massive quantity of it being illegally brought into the country. The toys are regularly detained by the Customs Department. A Right To Information query filed by activist Prithviraj Maske revealed that from 2017 to January 2019, the Airport Special Courier Cell of the Mumbai Customs Department had seized sex toys worth Rs 8 crore. (Read full story)

Murder Mystery Solved: 3D face helps cops crack case

The forensic department of the KEM Hospital has helped the Navghar police crack a two-month-old murder case with the help of facial reconstruction and 3D superimposition technology, which they used to put a face on the victim's severely fractured skull. Yogesh Rane, a worker at a tea stall in Mulund had in March smashed the face of his colleague Vijay Kishor and burnt his upper body for laughing at him at the gym. He was caught after he attempted to kill another co-worker when the latter started asking him questions about Kishor's sudden disappearance. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Corporators oppose parking fines, say additionl infra required

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) decision to tackle the city's illegal parking menace has fallen flat with corporators opposing the move of charging hefty fines without providing the required infrastructure or additional parking space to citizens. Not only members of the ruling coalition, even the Opposition opposed the move at the civic body's general body meeting on Monday. (Read full story)

Mumbai's top cop pedals to 1,500 km cycling history

Indian Police Service (IPS) Krishna Prakash, special inspector general of police (IGP), administration, Maharashtra, is back home in Mumbai after creating cycling history. The tough cop has finished a stupendous fourth in the men's open category of the Race Across West (RAW) in USA. The race, which requires cycling for approximately 1,500 km across four American states, started on June 11 and ended on June 14. (Read full story)

Bandra court asks police to probe case of school that blamed child for bad touch

The Bandra Court has directed the Santacruz police to register an offence against a reputed school in Vile Parle after a petitioner parent alleged mental harassment of her child by it. Last year, the eight-year-old child was reprimanded for inappropriately touching his classmates, by the school. The parents later complained that the way the school treated the child thereon, was harassment. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates