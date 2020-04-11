I'm not ready to be proposed to yet

I have been dating someone for two years now, and things have been going quite well between us. I know he likes me a lot, and we enjoy spending time together. I recently found out from a close friend of his that he has been discussing marriage with his circle of friends. He has told them about wanting to propose to me soon, and this has started to make me feel very uncomfortable. I know we may be able to have a future one day, but I think it's too soon for a proposal because I am not even remotely ready for that kind of commitment. I don't know how to say this to him, and he says I am behaving strangely, but I don't want him to end this relationship just because I can't accept his proposal.

If you foresee a future with this person, your inability to tell him how you feel suggests otherwise. You can spare yourself as well as him the embarrassment of having to deal with a rejected proposal by simply initiating a conversation about commitment and how you both see your relationship.

A girl I broke up with after 4 years has been messaging me a lot, asking for another chance. We were pretty serious about each other and ended it for something very trivial. I am tempted to get back with her, but don't want to regret it later.

If you know that the reason for ending it was trivial, and still have feelings for her, it doesn't make sense to not give this another try just because you're afraid of regretting it. Every relationship you get into begins with the possibility of regret, because none of us can predict the future. Go with how you both feel. There is no harm in simply meeting a few times and gauging how you react around each other before getting into any kind of commitment.

