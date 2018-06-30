IMD issues cyclone warnings for Gujarat, Maharashtra

Last week, the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai had issued warnings of cyclonic circulations over north and south Konkan and adjoining south Gujarat

The Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai has issued warnings of cyclonic circulations over the northeast Arabian Sea off north Gujarat coast at upper levels and the east-central Arabian Sea off south Maharashtra coast in a higher level.

In an official statement, IMD Mumbai said, "The off-shore trough at mean sea level from south Gujarat coast to north Kerala coast now runs from south Maharashtra Coast to Kerala coast. This situation is very likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall along the west coast of India and parts of Gujarat on day 1."

"With the northward shifting of the monsoon trough, weakening of the off-shore trough is likely, leading to a reduction in rainfall amounts over the west coast. The significant rainfall area is likely to be the southern peninsular region only on day2," it added.

Last week, the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai had issued warnings of cyclonic circulations over north and south Konkan and adjoining south Gujarat.

Warnings of isolated heavy to very heavy rain were issued over Konkan and Goa, while isolated heavy rain warnings were issued for Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Karnataka, and Kerala.

Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall earlier this month, causing severe water-logging and disruption of local train services.

Heavy rainfall was also witnessed in parts of Gujarat.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever