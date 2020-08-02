Rainfall intensity likely to increase over Konkan region in 4-5 days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted an increase in rainfall intensity over the Konkan region including parts of Maharashtra during the next four-five days.



The condition will be formed due to the strengthening of monsoon currents and likely formation of a low-pressure area over the Northern region of the Bay of Bengal around August 4.



"Due to strengthening of monsoon currents and likelihood formation of a low-pressure area over North Bay of Bengal around August 4, rainfall intensity very likely to increase over Konkan including Mumbai and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 4-5 days," said IMD.

