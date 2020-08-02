Rainfall intensity likely to increase over Konkan region in 4-5 days: IMD
The condition will be formed due to the strengthening of monsoon currents and likely formation of a low-pressure area over the Northern region of the Bay of Bengal
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted an increase in rainfall intensity over the Konkan region including parts of Maharashtra during the next four-five days.
The condition will be formed due to the strengthening of monsoon currents and likely formation of a low-pressure area over the Northern region of the Bay of Bengal around August 4.
"Due to strengthening of monsoon currents and likelihood formation of a low-pressure area over North Bay of Bengal around August 4, rainfall intensity very likely to increase over Konkan including Mumbai and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 4-5 days," said IMD.
