Imran Khan turns 37; wife Avantika Malik shares a sweet poem
Avantika Malik took to Instagram to share an emotional post on husband Imran Khan's 37th birthday on January 13. She posted a poem written by J. Warren Welch
Imran Khan, who is best known for his role in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008), celebrates his birthday today, January 13. A lot of Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to wish the birthday boy on his special day. However, it was his wife Avantika Malik's sweet message that caught our attention.
Malik took to Instagram to share an emotional post. She posted a poem written by J. Warren Welch along with the hashtag, "Some Days are Like That". The poem read: "At my last moment, in that small space, between right now, and forever, there will be no fear or regret. Just one last "I Love You" sent from my soul, to yours."
Imran Khan married his childhood sweetheart Avantika Malik in 2011. Imran had been dating Avantika since he was 19. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 2014, and named her Imara.
For a long time, reports of Imran and Avantika falling apart have been doing the rounds. The couple is said to be taking a break from their marriage. A few months ago, reports had emerged that the couple was heading for divorce, however, both of them denied the development.
On the work front, Imran Khan was last seen opposite Kangana Ranaut in Katti Batti. The romantic-comedy-drama was directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. It released in 2015. Later, he made his debut as a director in 2018 with Mission Mars: Keep Walking India, based on India's Mangalyaan mission in 2014. The short film features actors Abhishek Saha, Prakash Belawadi and Sonali Sachdev in lead roles and gives us a glimpse inside the mission that sent India's first spacecraft to Mars.
Imran Khan, born as Imran Khan Pal, on January 13, 1983, is the son of Aamir Khan's sister Nuzhat Khan and Anil Pal. While Anil Pal did the light effects in 1981's Zamane Ko Dikhana Hain, his mother Nuzhat Khan acted in 1989's Raakh. Coming from a family that hails from the film industry - grandfather-director Nasir Hussain, uncle-director Mansoor Khan, uncle-actor Hyder Ali Khan, Imran had made his debut as a child actor in Aamir's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. (All photos/mid-day archives and Imran Khan's Instagram account)
His first Bollywood film as a grown-up was Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, which released in 2008. Imran as the cute college kid Jai Singh Rathore won not only the hearts of the audiences, but also the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.
In the same year, Imran sprung up a surprise with his second release 'Kidnap'. From a fair and lovable chocolate boy, he turned into a man set out for revenge. He drastically altered his look for the film as is seen in this still from the movie.
Imran Khan's third release Luck released in 2009. The film, co-starring Shruti Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, Danny Denzongpa, Ravi Kishan and Chitrashi Rawat, was a box-office disaster.
His next release 'I Hate Luv Storys' was a moderate success. Imran's acting was praised and he seemed more confident on-screen. He and Sonam Kapoor looked good together in the film, which released in 2010.
Paired opposite Deepika Padukone in 'Break Ke Baad', this 2010 film was a huge disappointment. Not only did the lead couple had no chemistry but the bad direction ruined what could have been a good rom-com!
2011 gave Imran Khan the biggest hits of his career. 'Delhi Belly', a black comedy packed with toilet humour and loads of bad words was a huge success and managed to get Imran back on track into the big leagues. Just like his debut Jaane Tu Ya... Jaane Na, Delhi Belly too was backed by Imran's 'mamu' Aamir Khan.
His second release of 2011 was 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' opposite Katrina Kaif. It was a rom-com and was also an average hit.
His 2012 film 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu' was a super-hit. Paired opposite Kareena Kapoor, this was Imran Khan at his best. The audience not only loved the crackling chemistry between the two leads, but also the film, which was an enormous box-office success.
2013 proved, probably, one of the disastrous years for Imran Khan. His film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, also starring Anushka Sharma and Pankaj Kapur, couldn't impress the audience.
Further, the high-budget and the much-touted Once Upon ay Time In Mumbaai Dobaara bombed miserably at the Box Office.
High hopes were pinned on the Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu couple's reunion with Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. However, this one too failed at the Box Office, making Imran face back-to-back failures in a year.
After a break of almost two years, Imran Khan was back on-screen with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Katti Batti. But, luck was simply not in the favour of the actor and his comeback film too bombed at the Box Office. The actor, since then, has almost quit Bollywood. He then made his debut as a director in 2018 with Mission Mars: Keep Walking India, based on India's Mangalyaan mission in 2014.
On the personal front, Imran Khan married his childhood sweetheart Avantika Malik in 2011. Imran had been dating Avantika since he was 19, and never shied away from professing his love to Avantika in public.
The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 2014, and named her Imara.
Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's marriage always brought to mind loving partnerships and happy forever-afters, but reports of them falling apart are doing the rounds. Imran and Avantika are said to be taking a break from their marriage.
We wish Imran Khan a very happy birthday and all the best for his future endeavours! (Picture/Yogen Shah)
