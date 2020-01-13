Imran Khan turns 37; wife Avantika Malik shares a sweet poem

Imran Khan, who is best known for his role in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008), celebrates his birthday today, January 13. A lot of Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to wish the birthday boy on his special day. However, it was his wife Avantika Malik's sweet message that caught our attention.

Malik took to Instagram to share an emotional post. She posted a poem written by J. Warren Welch along with the hashtag, "Some Days are Like That". The poem read: "At my last moment, in that small space, between right now, and forever, there will be no fear or regret. Just one last "I Love You" sent from my soul, to yours."

View this post on Instagram ♥ï¸ÂÂ #poetry #somedaysarelikethat A post shared by Avantika Malik (@avantikamalik18) onJan 12, 2020 at 9:12pm PST

Imran Khan married his childhood sweetheart Avantika Malik in 2011. Imran had been dating Avantika since he was 19. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 2014, and named her Imara.

For a long time, reports of Imran and Avantika falling apart have been doing the rounds. The couple is said to be taking a break from their marriage. A few months ago, reports had emerged that the couple was heading for divorce, however, both of them denied the development.

On the work front, Imran Khan was last seen opposite Kangana Ranaut in Katti Batti. The romantic-comedy-drama was directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. It released in 2015. Later, he made his debut as a director in 2018 with Mission Mars: Keep Walking India, based on India's Mangalyaan mission in 2014. The short film features actors Abhishek Saha, Prakash Belawadi and Sonali Sachdev in lead roles and gives us a glimpse inside the mission that sent India's first spacecraft to Mars.

