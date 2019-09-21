Inaamulhaq bags Best Actor for Nakkash at India International Film Festival of Boston

Recognised for playing different roles in films like Firaaq, Filmistaan, Airlift, Jolly LLB 2 and Lucknow Central, Inaamulhaq won the Best Actor Award for his recently released film Nakkash at India International Film Festival of Boston. Zaigham Imam too won the Best Director.

Before this, Inaamulhaq also won the Best Actor at DCSAFF. Last year the first look of the film was revealed at Cannes film Festival.

Announcing his excitement, the actor took to his social media page and shared his feelings by saying, "Good News! Such news neither bring any change in my body nor in my soul. But my 'stubbornness of following my heart' starts dancing in full joy. 'Stubbornness' can destroy if it is negative, on the contrary, it constructs if it is Positive. Whatever I am till now, I am made up of those pieces of 'positivity'. Each time my belief in optimism increases. The fuel tank of 'Dreaming Machinery refills. The flying altitude rises to another level. And my shoulders gets heavier due to more responsibilities of doing better. I do understand the meaning of 'responsibility' hence I keep my promise for betterment. Hope I will keep getting your love and support, as ever! Thank you, India International film festival of Boston (IIFFB)."

"A big Thanks to the all four producers of Nakkash Zaigham Imaam, Pawan Tiwari, Govind Goyal and Piyush Singh who ignored the 'profit-making safe game' and showed trust in me. Thanks to my co-actors less and friends more Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra and Rajesh Sharma who trusted me and became a part of Nakkash. Thanks to my life partner Shibli Anwar with an apology that often, I am only able to put these trophies in your palms instead of 'pay cheques'. Thanks to my son Ivaan who gives life to these lifeless trophies by treating them as toys! Thanks to my parents, family, friends and enemies. Thank you all!"

Nakkash is based on the story of a Muslim craftsman who uses his skill to engrave Hindu Temples in Varanasi.

