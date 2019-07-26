Inaaya Naumi Kemmu looks scared on the see-saw with mum Soha Ali Khan

bollywood

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan shared some beautiful pictures of them spending time and playing with their cutie-pie Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Soha Ali Khan enjoys a joyride with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Picture Courtesy: khemster2

A visibly frightened Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on the see-saw ride with mother Soha Ali Khan is adorable! The picture will surely remind everyone of their younger days when we were afraid of such rides in the park.

Kunal Kemmu shared the picture on his Instagram account and Soha Ali Khan reposted the picture to her Instagram story. The picture has her playing with Inaaya Naumi. Kunal had captioned the photo: "Love and happiness."

View this post on Instagram Love and happiness ðÂ¤Â A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) onJul 24, 2019 at 11:32pm PDT

Kunal Kemmu also shared another photo with daughter Inaaya Naumi that describes his relationship with Inni. In the picture, Kunal is seen lying on the grass in the park, and Inaaya bends down cutely to plant a kiss on daddy's face. Isn't that adorable? He shared the photo with an equally beautiful caption as the picture: "My life as I lay under it."

View this post on Instagram My life as I lay under it.. A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) onJul 25, 2019 at 5:45am PDT

We assume that Soha is totally in love with this picture and she shared it on her Instagram account with the caption: "Kisses in the park #london diaries (sic)"

Soha Ali Khan shared a set of few more pictures featuring husband Kunal and daughter Inaaya on her Instagram story.



Soha shared this photo by calling her daughter, 'Genius' as she can be seen scribbling something on the board.

Inaaya Naumi and Kunal Kemmu enjoy watching the helicopter ride.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are in London. They came on vacation and joined Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor with Taimur Ali Khan in the city. Several pictures of Taimur and Inaaya playing in the park together and exploring an acitivity farm have gone viral on social media.

