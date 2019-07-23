Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu indulge in farm activities!

bollywood

Soha Ali Khan has shared adorable pictures of the tiny tots on her social media account. Even Karisma Kapoor has shared a lovely image of herself from London.

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/sakpataudi

The Kapoor khaandaan is having a gala time in London. Thanks to Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan, the family has been sharing more of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's photographs from the beautiful city. Soha Ali Khan shared a super-adorable photo of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu looking at farm animals at a farm. While Inaaya is standing quietly behind the fence watching the horse, Taimur looks to be in a mischievous mood.

Soha Ali Khan shared the picture and wrote: "Hanging at the farm with #timandinni #willowsactivityfarm #londondiaries (sic)"

View this post on Instagram Hanging at the farm with #timandinni #willowsactivityfarm #londondiaries A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onJul 22, 2019 at 11:22am PDT

Rannvijay and wife Prianka Singha's baby, Kainaat was also at the Willow's Activity farm in London. Prianka shared the photo on her Instagram story.

Soha Ali Khan also shared a photo of Inaaya Naumi on her Instagram story, where she is seen trying to milk a cow.

Kunal Kemmu also shared a photo of himself from his London vacation and wrote: "Under the natural spotlight."

View this post on Instagram Under the natural spotlight ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) onJul 22, 2019 at 11:17pm PDT

Karisma Kapoor also shared a photo from the London park, where she is seen unleashing her inner child. Dressed in a comfy red tee and track pants, Karisma looks radiant. The picture also received applause from her friend Amrita Arora and Rhea Kapoor.

While sharing the picture on Instagram, Karisma Kapoor wrote this caption: "Wherever you go, no matter what the weather always bring ur own sunshine #tuesdaythoughts (sic)"

Not just them, pictures of Kareena Kapoor dressed in a neon tee and pants with Taimur Ali Khan have also been doing the rounds.

A few more images of the family have surfaced on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onJul 23, 2019 at 3:10am PDT

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan keep sharing photos of cousins Taimur and Inaaya playing together. In one of the photos, they both looked happy to see each other in London after so many days.

View this post on Instagram Reunited!! #timandinni #london A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onJul 19, 2019 at 1:24am PDT

At various events, when asked, Soha Ali Khan speaks about Taimur Ali's equation with Inaaya Naumi. She had earlier said, "Now, both are too small and innocent kids. Sometimes they play with each other and sometimes they don't give attention to each other, but I have seen that Taimur is very caring." At the same event, she also mentioned that Inaaya once pulled Taimur's hair thrice but he did not say anything because he knows that this is family and therefore tolerates her as they learn from each other.

