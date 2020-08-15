Independence Day 2020: Google releases Doodle celebrating India's musical diversity

On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day of India, Google released a doodle on Saturday paying tribute to India’s unity in diversity. On this day, the citizens remember the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters for achieving independence for the country.

The illustration, made by Mumbai-based artist Sachin Ghanekar, celebrates the unity in diversity of the country using some of India’s melodious, traditional musical instruments.

Explaining the doodle, the search engine giant wrote, "Featured in the Doodle artwork are several iconic Indian folk instruments, including the tutari, shehnai, dhol, veena, sarangi and bansuri. From the versatile double-reeded shehnai to the resonant stringed sarangi, these instruments are but a few that make up India’s rich musical legacy, which dates back over 6,000 years."

The illustration, featuring the musical instruments used in folk music in different parts of the country, represents India’s rich heritage and musical diversity.

Illustration/Atul Jain

This year, India is celebrating Independence Day in a low-key manner due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even as the national flag was unfurled in different parts of the country, cultural programmes were not organised and most of the government programmes webcast their celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address at the Red Fort, called for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, saying it is need of the hour and that India will realise this dream.

Modi said now the time is to eliminate silos in the era of infrastructure and emphasised on "vocal for local campaign".

He also said that three COVID-19 vaccines are currently under testing phase in India and their mass production will begin as soon as the scientists give the green signal. The prime minister also announced the launch of the National Health Digital Mission under which every citizen will get a Health ID.

