India will give befitting reply that enemy won't forget, says Venkaiah Naidu

On Friday, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu while attacking Pakistan said that India can give a befitting reply in case of aggression. Naidu said that the country has been practicing restraint despite grave provocations from other countries. Hae also said that India is capable of giving a befitting reply that the aggressor will not be able to forget.

Without naming any country, Naidu said, "Despite grave provocations, you must be seeing in the recent past, we are not doing anything, but if somebody attacks us, we will give a reply to them which they will not be able to forget for the rest of their lives." The Vice President said that this should be understood by everyone including the provocateurs who show aggression towards India.

Naidu's remarks come amid the heightened levels of tensions between India and Pakistan after the Parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019 and abrogated the special status which was granted to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Vice President Naidu made the remarks after launching the compilation of 95 speeches delivered by President Ram Nath Kovind during his second year in office. While speaking at the launch, Naidu said, "If you go through the history of India, it was never an aggressor, never attacked any country in spite of being known as 'vishwaguru' (world leader), in spite of having maximum GDP, much before others. India never attacked any other country. Other countries came and attacked us, ruled us, ruined us and cheated us, but we Indians, never attacked any country," reports news agency IANS.

The Vice President further said that India believes that the entire world is one family and that problems can be resolved through discussion, debate, and decision. Naidu also said that India can take a big leap towards inclusive development by overcoming major challenges and formidable obstacles.

