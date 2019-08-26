Indian AIr Force keeping close eye on Pakistan, China aerial exercise

national

Pakistan is one of the biggest recipients of the Chinese military which includes missile technology, fighter planes, and warships

On Monday, the Indian Air Force said that it is keeping a close eye on the Pakistan-China aerial exercise taking place in China's Hotan City in which both the countries have deployed latest fighter jets. According to the Indian Air Force, Islamabad is participating with its JF-17 fighter aircraft while China is taking part with their J-10 and J-11 fighters.

Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/gNZ4A4AGuN pic.twitter.com/LsxBV4lh5E — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) August 26, 2019

IAF officials said, "The exercise codenamed Shaheen is taking place in the Hotan city which is more than 200 km north of Leh city in Ladakh. The Pakistanis have staged their fighters in the Skardu area of Gilgit Baltistan region before going into China."

According to news agency ANI, the war games had started two days ago where China and Pakistan started active flying to enhance interoperability and jointness. Pakistan is one of the biggest recipients of the Chinese military which includes missile technology, fighter planes and warships.

During the post-Balakot conflict, the Pakistani Air Force had relied heavily on Chinese military equipment including fighter. After the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, both China and Pakistan have expressed concerns over the decision. While China has issues over Ladakh being declared as a Union Territory, Pakistan has been making a hue and cry over the changes made in Jammu and Kashmir.

#WATCH: Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, says,"we have received intelligence that the underwater wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed is being trained. We are keeping a track of it and we assure you that we are fully alert." pic.twitter.com/IYYCrn6qcE — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

On the other hand, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said that the Navy has received intelligence that terror-outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) is training people for underwater attack. The Chief Admiral said that the Navy is observing the Chinese movement in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

He also said that the Chinese want to become a global power, so they will come into the IOR. He said that for the Navy national interest is the topmost priority and that they will act when there is something against the national interest.

With inputs from IANS

