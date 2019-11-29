Indian groom skydives into wedding venue, shocks internet

The groom is seen skydiving onto his wedding venue being received by his baraatis. Picture/Norma Shiheiber -Instagram

Los Cabos (Mexico): In a wedding, it is the bride’s entry that is most anticipated among the guests. But in this destination wedding in Mexico, the groom takes a step further and skydives into the venue, shocking the guests and the internet alike.

In a heart-stopping video, a groom, Aakash Yadav is seen making the dare-devil entrance onto the wedding venue in Los Cabo’s Hard Rock Hotel, in his skydiving gear, to marry his fiancé Gaganpreet.

The video was posted by musician Armaan Gupta with a caption that reads, "Why come into your baraat on a horse when you can skydive your way in?! @akaashyadav coming in hotttt to take @gaganpreet93 to be his one n only wife. Love you guys #skysquared2019 (sic)."

The groom’s landing was amidst hoots and cheers from the baraatis waiting to receive him at the venue.

Even as couples do a lot of activities to make their wedding a day to remember their whole lives but this groom’s entry was unique by all means!

