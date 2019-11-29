MENU

Indian groom skydives into wedding venue, shocks internet

Updated: Nov 29, 2019, 12:37 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Los Cabos (Mexico)

In a heart-stopping video, a groom is seen making the dare-devil entrance onto the wedding venue in Los Cabo's Hard Rock Hotel, in his skydiving gear

The groom is seen skydiving onto his wedding venue being received by his baraatis. Picture/Norma Shiheiber -Instagram
The groom is seen skydiving onto his wedding venue being received by his baraatis. Picture/Norma Shiheiber -Instagram

Los Cabos (Mexico): In a wedding, it is the bride’s entry that is most anticipated among the guests. But in this destination wedding in Mexico, the groom takes a step further and skydives into the venue, shocking the guests and the internet alike.

In a heart-stopping video, a groom, Aakash Yadav is seen making the dare-devil entrance onto the wedding venue in Los Cabo’s Hard Rock Hotel, in his skydiving gear, to marry his fiancé Gaganpreet.

The video was posted by musician Armaan Gupta with a caption that reads, "Why come into your baraat on a horse when you can skydive your way in?! @akaashyadav coming in hotttt to take @gaganpreet93 to be his one n only wife. Love you guys #skysquared2019 (sic)."

The groom’s landing was amidst hoots and cheers from the baraatis waiting to receive him at the venue.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Hardrock Hotel, Cabo San Lucas #skysquared2019 Akaash the groom coming from the sky!

A post shared by Norma Shiheiber (@normashiheiber) onNov 25, 2019 at 12:57pm PST

Even as couples do a lot of activities to make their wedding a day to remember their whole lives but this groom’s entry was unique by all means!

