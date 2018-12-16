Indian Idol 10: Udit Narayan reveals he was paid Rs.1500 to act as a lead hero

television

Udit Narayan revealed on Indian Idol 10 that he had acted in a movie as the lead hero and was paid INR 1,500 only

Udit Narayan

Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri award winner, Udit Narayan, one of the best male playback singers of Indian cinema made a special appearance on Indian Idol 10. His presence in the semi-finale episode to encourage the contestants was like a cherry on the cake. The finalists received a golden chance to perform with the man with a golden voice. The contestants sang along with Udit Narayan on all-time classics of the singer, he was very impressed with the talented contestants and had a gala time on the stage.

Later, the contestants sang a special medley of Udit ji's super hit songs to thank him for the beautiful songs he has given to the music industry. As the episode was specially dedicated to Udit ji, viewers will get to know many unheard aspects of the singer.

One such little-known fact about Udit ji that he had a stint as an actor was revealed. In his younger days, he had acted in a movie titled 'Kusume Rumal' which released in 1985. When the poster of the movie was shown, the singer was seen blushing. Later, the singer revealed that he was just paid only INR 1,500, even though he was the lead actor.

Reminiscing his stint as an actor Udit Narayan said, "My father did not want me to take up singing as a career, he was ok with me pursuing singing only as a hobby. When I came to Mumbai my friends said that I am good looking and should consider acting in films. That's how I ended up doing the movie where I was paid only INR 1500. Later I realized that singing is my passion and pursued it."

'Kusume Rumal' was a Nepali romance fiction movie, which was a hit at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing movie for a long time. People were shocked to know about his acting skills when his poster was revealed on the set.

