Indian mission confirms UK MP had invalid visa

London: The Indian High Commission in London confirmed on Tuesday that British lawmaker Debbie Abrahams, who was denied entry to India and deported to Dubai on Monday, did not hold a valid visa. Abrahams, who is an Opposition Labour Party MP and Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir, claimed she was travelling on a valid e-visa to India to visit family and friends but her visa was revoked without explanation.

She questioned why her visa was suddenly revoked and also the possibility of a visa-on-arrival, something India does not offer. "Mission has confirmed from the Indian immigration authorities that Ms Debbie Abrahams did not hold a valid visa. Further, there is no provision for visa-on-arrival for UK nationals. She was accordingly requested to return," the Indian High Commission said in a statement on Twitter.

Abrahams, who has been a vocal critic of the Indian government's abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, posted what looks like an e-visa document on Twitter to show that she had a visa issued on October 7 last year, which was valid until October 5, 2020. "Once again the key questions are why was it revoked and when," the Labour Party MP questioned.

"Again, for clarity, I am PRO human rights and social justice. I will always speak up for people who are not afforded these rights including Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control," she added, as part of an ongoing social media row over the issue. The UK Foreign Office said she had been offered consular assistance and they have been in contact with the Indian authorities to determine the circumstances of her entry being denied.

