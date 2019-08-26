Indian Navy congratulates officer's daughter on winning the Paris-Brest-Paris circuit

national

Priyadarshini Pawar, who rode the cycle non-stop between August 18-22 created history as she became the first Indian woman ever to successfully complete the event since it's inception in 1891

Priyadarshini Pawar became the first Indian woman to win the 1,200-km, Paris-Brest-Paris circuit. All Pics/Twitter SpokespersonNavy

On August 25, the Indian Navy took to Twitter to announce that Priyadarshani Pawar, whose parents are in the Force and husband in the Coast Guard, became the first Indian woman to complete France's oldest cycling event, Paris-Brest-Paris circuit.

Huge Congratulations to Priyadarshani Pawar, an #IndianNavy daughter, @IndiaCoastGuard spouse & now a part of @airindiain family on successful completion of the prestigious & gruelling 1200km non-stop #ParisBrestParis Randonneur cycling event 18-22 Aug. 1/n pic.twitter.com/egiIEWIk3z — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 25, 2019

Paris-Brest-Paris circuit, which dates back to the years 1931 is France's oldest cycling event and till date, only 30,000 riders have successful at completing the long-distance cycling race. In its series of tweets, the Indian Navy is seen showering heaps of praises on Priyadarshini Pawar after she won the 1,200-km, Paris-Brest-Paris circuit.

Understandably this is the 1st time since the event started in1891that any Indian woman has successfully completed the same. Coming on the heels of the highly successful #NavikaSagarParikrama,a befitting tribute to women power by a #NavyChildrenSchool alumnus. 2/n pic.twitter.com/5L1HFhdKd2 — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 25, 2019

Pawar rode the cycle non-stop between August 18-22 and created history as she became the first Indian woman ever to successfully complete the event since it's inception in 1891. In its series of tweet, the Indian Navy commended Pawar for achieving the feat at an unfamiliar terrain and unusual weather in her first attempt.

A remarkable feat indeed in unfamiliar terrain and weather, she completed in her very first attempt. Incidentally the race culminated with the visit of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi @PMOIndia to France. pic.twitter.com/l0B14UWN4J — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 25, 2019

This year, Paris-Brest-Paris circuit was held at Rambouilley, a small town situated on the outskirts of Paris, France. In the pictures shared by the Indian Navy through its tweet, Priyadarshini Pawar is all smiles for the camera after winning the grueling 1200-km Paris-Brest-Paris circuit.

While in another picture, Pawar is seen posing for a group picture with other contestants after winning the Paris-Brest-Paris circuit, France's oldest cycling event.

