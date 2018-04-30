Indian Rambo can't fight the Avengers at the Box Office

The two-day India collection of Hollywood venture outshines that of Bollywood hits Baaghi 2, Padmaavat



Rewriting the rules of the Indian trade market, the Hollywood superhero marvel Avengers: Infinity War earned the highest two-day figure since its release in India on Friday. It outshined the collections of Bollywood biggies like Padmaavat and Baaghi 2.

With a collection of Rs 61.58 crore over two days of its release - earning Rs 31.3 crore on Friday and Rs 30.25 on Saturday - the coveted third instalment of the franchise has significantly left behind two of the highest grossing Indian films of the year so far. Tiger Shroff's actioner and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's venture earned Rs 45.5 crore and Rs 56 crore respectively during that period. The Marvel franchise is even expected to beat the earnings of The Jungle Book (2016), which, with its lifetime earning of Rs 180 crore, has remained the highest earning Hollywood venture until now.



Trade analyst Amod Mehra says hitting the Rs 200-crore mark should be no mean feat for the film. "It is smashing records. I am sure it will seamlessly enter the Rs 200-crore club."



Mehra acknowledges that not all international releases can enjoy the kind of attention that Marvel's latest offering does. But, he points out that the film has earned this amount by releasing in a mere 2,000 screens. "When compared to the average screens that a Salman Khan or Aamir Khan film releases in [averaged at about 4,000 screens], this one has done well."

Echoing a similar thought, distributor-exhibitor Akshaye Rathi says, "The film is not only ruling the world, but is creating fireworks in the domestic market."

