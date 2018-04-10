India's Next Superstars' Shruti Sharma bags a role in Karan Johar's film

Shruti Sharma from Lucknow was awarded special title of 'Third Superstar' by the judges on the occasion of the show's grand finale



Shruti Sharma

While India's Next Superstars announced two winners — Aman Gandotra and Natasha Bharadwaj — Karan Johar felt contestant Shruti Sharma deserved a special mention for her outstanding performance. He decided to award her a special third place and a role in his next.

Shruti is looking forward to working with Karan and Rohit Shetty and wants to do family-oriented commercial films. She feels happy that there is a platform for all aspiring actors now. "Only hard work will help to get success. It may take time, but you will surely taste success," she said.

The winners will make their Bollywood debut in a collaboration between Karan and Rohit Shetty's production companies and Fox Star Studios. "Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty Sir believed in me from day one. They kept motivating and pushing me to work harder. After each act, I would go to them to take their feedback and incorporate it in my next act. I owe my victory to them and I always want to be around them and work with them," Aman, who hails from Jaipur, told IANS.

Aman is excited to see what Karan and Shetty have in store for him. "Now that I have won the show and have a chance to work with the bosses of Bollywood, I want to direct all my focus and hard work towards it," he said.

Natasha is concentrating on working towards her upcoming film because that's what "I always wanted to do. I want to have a legacy of my own in the industry".

Also Read: Sanaya Irani: TV viewers want regressive content

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates