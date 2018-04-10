Sanaya Irani: TV viewers want regressive content

Sanaya Irani says that of the television shows offered to her, only a few have managed to pique her interest



Despite being television's blue-eyed girl, Sanaya Irani's appearances on the medium are far and few in between. The actor, whose debut short film, Dum Dum Dumroo, hit YouTube yesterday, says that of the television shows offered to her, only few have managed to pique her interest.

"If I get the work I want to do, I'll do it on any medium - digital or TV. I haven't got the kind of offers I want. I think [TV content is depleting because] viewers watching it belong to an older generation, who want regressive content. Creative and progressive shows rarely do well," Sanaya Irani tells mid-day, adding that unlike on TV, storylines for the web need not be altered to garner TRPs.

Dum Dum Dumroo sees Irani, a doctor on her first day at a new medical centre, encountering a distressing situation. "The teaser was cut to make it seem like a thriller, but this is a dark comedy. The short has an important message at the end, which is why I agreed to do it," says Irani. The actor hopes to explore the thriller genre in the future.

