Indigo flight with Nitin Gadkari on board aborted before take off

Updated: Aug 13, 2019, 10:48 IST | mid-day online desk

The flight returned to taxiway after the aircraft detected serious error and pilot decided to abort the take-off

IndiGo flight 6E 636 from Nagpur to Delhi with Nitin Gadkari on-board returned to taxiway from runway, after the aircraft detected a serious error. After spotting the error, the pilot decided to abort the take-off and the flight returned to the taxiway from runway, reported news agency ANI.

All the passengers were de-boarded. Nitin Gadkari, the Union Transport Minister was also on-board the flight. More details awaited.

