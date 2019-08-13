Indigo flight with Nitin Gadkari on board aborted before take off

national

The flight returned to taxiway after the aircraft detected serious error and pilot decided to abort the take-off

This picture has been used for representational purpose

IndiGo flight 6E 636 from Nagpur to Delhi with Nitin Gadkari on-board returned to taxiway from runway, after the aircraft detected a serious error. After spotting the error, the pilot decided to abort the take-off and the flight returned to the taxiway from runway, reported news agency ANI.

All the passengers were de-boarded. Nitin Gadkari, the Union Transport Minister was also on-board the flight. More details awaited.

IndiGo flight 6E 636 from Nagpur to Delhi returned to taxiway from runway, after the aircraft detected serious error & pilot decided to abort the take-off. Passengers were de-boarded. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari was also on-board the flight pic.twitter.com/54D1bs8WJL — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019

Also Read: Indira Gandhi International Airport receives hoax bomb threat call

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates