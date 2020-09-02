IndiGo transports 2 bags of plasma from Bengaluru to Srinagar for COVID-19 patient

IndiGo transported two bags of convalescent plasma through its connecting flights from Bengaluru to Srinagar on Tuesday for a patient suffering from COVID-19.

"The plasma was first flown from Bengaluru to Delhi on 6E 363 followed by the connecting flight from Delhi to Srinagar 6E 2486," IndiGo said in a press release.

Masks, gloves, face-shields, sanitisers and tea bags: Parliament gets pandemic-ready

The plasma sustained a transit period of over eight hours and was delivered successfully at the government hospital in Srinagar on Tuesday, the low-cost carrier noted. It was kept in the on board cargo areas of the two flights, the airline said.

IndiGo said it is the "second airline in the world to have transported plasma successfully on board cargo".

Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, "The creation of the first air corridor in India to transport blood plasma can have a huge positive impact on the treatment of COVID-19 patients through plasma therapy".

