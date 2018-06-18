Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea to get divorced by mutual consent

Both Indrani and Peter are accused in the sensational murder case o Sheena Bora, who was abducted and allegedly killed in April 2012.

Indrani and Peter Mukerjea. Pic/ Atul Kamble

At last Indrani Mukerjea has a reason to smile as her husband Peter Mukerjea has agreed to divorce her with mutual consent.

Both Indrani and Peter Mukerjea are accused in the sensational Sheena Bora murder case. Sheena Bora was allegedly abducted and killed back in 2012. While Mumbai police arrested Indrani Mukerjea and her former husband Peter in the murder case, it was the CBI who took over the case and arrested Peter.

A lawyer, who was present in the family court, confirmed the development and said that the modalities of division of assets will be worked out amicably.

It may be recalled in the last week of April 2018, Indrani Mukerjea had sent a legal notice to Peter demanding a divorce and settlement. However, the matter was put on hold as there was a certain vacation that took place.

Insiders hinted that the asset details will be worked out on the basis of moveable and immovable assets, finance and personal belongings.

When contacted Advocate Edith Dey, who represents Indrani said, "I have received a reply to the notice that was sent on behalf of Indrani, seeking mutual divorce and now that Peter Mukerjea's lawyer has informed us about his consent too, we will proceed with the assets division."

When asked when the matter would come up for hearing, she said, "We are still in the process of paperwork and it would be a slightly time-consuming exercise as both Indrani and Peter are in jail."

