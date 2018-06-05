Sheena Bora case: Former domestic help of Indrani, Peter Mukerjea examined

Pradip Waghmare is the fourth witness to be examined before special judge JC Jagdale in connection with the case in which both Indrani and Peter are accused



A former domestic help of Indrani and Peter Mukerjea was on Monday examined by the prosecution in the 2012 Sheena Bora murder case. Pradip Waghmare is the fourth witness to be examined before special judge JC Jagdale in connection with the case in which both Indrani and Peter are accused.

Waghmare told the court that Indrani had instructed him not to go to Marlow building, the residence of Peter and Indrani, for 2-3 days. The prosecution claimed that Sheena was killed and her body was kept at this flat during this time.

"In April 2012, Kajal Sharma (former personal secretary of Indrani) asked me to not to go to Marlow on the 23rd, 24th and 25th," he said, while replying to the prosecution.

Waghmare told the court that as per instructions, instead of going to Marlow, he went to the office of INX, which was situated in neighbouring Thane district.

The witness further said that on April 25 he went to Marlow in the afternoon after Kajal Sharma told him that he could visit that place.

After going to Marlow, Waghmare had cleaned the flat as well as the garage owned by Indrani and Peter. Sheena (24), Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship, was killed in April 2012. The killing was made public in August 2015 by Mukerjea's driver Shyamvar Rai.

The Mumbai Police arrested Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and Rai for allegedly killing Sheena. Later, Indrani's husband and media baron Peter Mukerjea was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy. The CBI, which took over the case, claimed that a financial dispute was the reason for the murder.

