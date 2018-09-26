JJ doctors send Indrani Mukerjea's headache packing in 5 hours

national

The Sheena Bora murder accused Indrani Mukerjea will be escorted back to JJ Hospital for an MRI scan today; doctors did not prescribe any medication or painkillers

Indrani had complained of headache, double vision and restlessness on Monday

After spending nearly five hours at ward number 4 (emergency) in isolation, Indrani Mukerjea, was sent back to Byculla jail without any medication for her headache and complaint of double vision. There was pandemonium in the emergency ward as soon as Byculla jail superintendent Aruna Mugutrao walked in with prisoner Indrani Mukerjea. The emergency medical unit Professor (retired) and Head of the Department of Medicine Dr Vijaykumar Joglekar examined Indrani and did not advise admission.

False alarm?

Hospital sources said, "Indrani was kept in isolation in ward no 4, and she remained there for further tests and check-ups. It was presumed that she might be advised hospitalisation under the neurological care, but the on duty neurologist directed that an MRI is a must, to rule out any neurological problem."

Confirming the development, Aruna Mugutrao, Superintendent of Byculla Jail said, "On Monday evening, Indrani complained of headache and double vision. The jail doctor examined her and advised to shift her to JJ hospital. All her other parameters were fine. We did not want to wait till late night and decided to take her to JJ."

"At the hospital after the medicine doctors examined her, we had to wait for the on duty neurologists to examine her and was referred for an MRI scan. As the MRI centre was closed, we had to wait a while to take an appointment, which was given for Wednesday." When asked if the doctors gave any medicine or pain killers to Indrani, Mugutrao said, "No medicines were prescribed to her."

Repeat offender

A senior doctor attached to the hospital said, "There was no harm in getting her admitted for a day or two, and should have sent her back to jail upon completion of all tests. These are high-profile prisoners and Indrani has had two cases of drug overdose in the past. Therefore to avoid any untoward incident, it would have been in the larger interest of the patient and the hospital administration to get her admitted."

In April 2018, when Indrani was admitted in JJ hospital for drug overdose case for the second time, her CT scan had shown signs of brain atrophy. And therefore it was utmost important to ensure that she was not allowed to go back to prison, without completing all evaluations, the senior doctor said.

Doctors say

Dr M B Tayade, Dean of JJ Group of hospitals and Grant Medical College said, "We had got her examined by ophthalmologists and even the neurologists, but nothing significant was found and therefore she was not admitted and sent back to jail." Dr Tayade added, "It is at the discretion of the treating doctor to decide if the patient needs admission or not." When contacted Dr Vijaykumar Joglekar said, "We have submitted our line of treatment to the on duty RMO." He refused to comment any further.

April

Month Indrani was admitted in JJ Hospital for a drug overdose

High numbers

A hospital insider said, "Usually, the MRI scan centre is functional only during the stipulated working hours, unlike the CT centre, which is functional round the clock. On an average, the MRI centre takes in 20 to 25 patients, and it is a time-consuming process, as compared to a CT scan." However, a radiologist from a civic-run hospital said, "We have shortage of manpower, which makes it difficult to keep the MRI centre functional round the clock."

