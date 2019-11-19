Inking artist Aakash Chandani: Originality and persistence are key to success

Aakash Chandani is a well-recognized name in the field of body art. Those who know him, understand the reason behind his success. We talked to him about his take on tattoo art and many other aspects of the industry. Excerpts from his interview:

Aakash, you have come a long way in this art. What do you think about the changing trends in the tattoo industry?

Well, when I began, only few basic forms of tattoo were present like name tattoos and few basic design tattoos, people who were little keener were copying the tattoos done by celebrities and Bollywood artists, But I started explaining to my clients that they have their own personality and the art that would be there on their body for a feasible long time or maybe lifetime should not be copy of someone else, I started developing designs based on their personality, customized tattoos which may include single or multiple themes based on requirement. So yes, now people are more aware and particular about this art.

Which, in your view, is the most difficult form of tattoo design?

Every artist has his own style and expertise, something that is difficult for me might be easy for other artists or vise versa, But yes geometrical tattoos are the most difficult ones for me as they are much more intricate.

It’s only recently that this industry has opened up for newbies, but when you joined, the scenario was not the same. So did you ever felt like leaving?

No, never, tattoo art was more of a passion for me than a profession. I was not doing it for money or fame, but they eventually happened (laughs). difficulties are there in every profession one should be persistent to succeed.

Aakash Chandani

The challenges that a tattoo artist faces to get established:

In the beginning, it is difficult to get clients as there are many already established there, but if your work is original, you have the dedication and you are ready to give more than 100%, nobody can stop you from succeeding.

You have a long list of clients; people come from different part of country to get tattooed from you, any experience when you face difficulties from any of your client?

Well most of them are really good, but yes at times there are few, like in spite of informing well in advance if you are empty stomach the colour may react, but people still come empty stomach. My sincere advice is please do follow the guidelines before getting a tattoo, like do not consume alcohol, have a full meal before you get a tattoo; and other guidelines that are in place for your good.

You are affectionately called ‘Inkman’ here, how do you think that perception of people in Bhopal has changed about this art

Well earlier only a few people would come to get a tattoo with pre-decided mind and designs,. Now I think every 4th person gets inked and they are more opened up for new themes designs and customized tattoos that we create for them. And I want every single person should get inked as it is a beautiful art(smiles) , but that’s my view( laughs).

For people who are planning to get a tattoo, what suggestions or advice would you like to give?

If you are planning to get body art done, definitely research before going ahead. First of all, know about various themes that are available and decide what kind of tattoo you want. Run a search on the internet and find a good artist who has a well-trained hand as well as original and exclusive designs. Then find a tattoo studio that is maintaining a high level of hygiene, which is a must, otherwise, you can contract infections or allergies. Therefore, plan well before and adhere to the guidelines.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever