Inside photos of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan celebrating son Hrehaan's birthday

On Wednesday, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan celebrated their elder son, Hrehaan Roshan's 12th birthday



Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan with kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have set an example for the divorcees about how to co-parent their children together. They are often spotted vacaying together with their sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. The couple got separated in November 2014 but share a healthy bond with each other's families.

It was their elder son, Hrehaan Roshan's birthday on March 28, Wednesday. Both, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne made their son's 12th birthday a memorable one. Earlier in the day, Hrithik posted an empowering message through a video for Hrehaan on social media. Sussanne shared her 'RayJaan's photo and wrote, “Happiest happy birthday my RayJaan My first born greatest gift, My Ray of Sunshine. Shine brightest forever more #12bestyears #loveofmylife #gratefulheart (sic)."

Hrithik joined Sussanne Khan's family for the birthday dinner.

Here are some inside pictures from the celebration:

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan will be playing a Math teacher in his upcoming next, a biopic. With the film tracing the real-life journey of Math Genius Anand Kumar, Hrithik Roshan has been filming at real locations.

The first look of Super 30 was unveiled recently and showcased Hrithik donning a tanned look with stubble, a stark contrast to his previous screen appearances. The look and curiosity towards Hrithik's character have made Super 30 one of the most anticipated films of 2019.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Co-produced by Reliance Entertainment and Sajid Nadiadwala's NGE Productions, 'Super 30' starring Hrithik Roshan is slated to release on 25th January 2019.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan Urges Children To Be Fearless

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates