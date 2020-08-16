Inside photos: Saif Ali Khan rings in his 50th birthday with his family members

Saif Ali Khan hits a half century today on August 16. In other words, he celebrates his 50th birthday today, and the celebrations had to be filled with glitz and grandeur, and they indeed were. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor made sure he had one memorable night and that it was going to be a good, good night!

Let's talk about Kareena's birthday wish for her hubby. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared two videos, one was a GIF and the other a regular one where we got a glimpse of how the celebrations were. She could be seen in a jovial and jocular mood with Khan and called him the sparkle of his life.

Have a look at her lovely post right here:

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onAug 15, 2020 at 11:50pm PDT

Coming to Karisma Kapoor, she too extended her wishes to the actor and called him the coolest brother-in-law ever. In the picture that she shared, we could see Kareena's baby-bump as she announced her second pregnancy recently. And in the second picture, if you zoom into the cake, it has a picture of Saif and his children Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan.

Have a look at the post right here:

And here's a closer look of the picture on which the cake was made:

Saif Ali Khan with Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan

That's not all, even Amrita Arora had an adorable wish for the Omkara actor, here it is:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. Ever since the Refugee actress has made her debut on Instagram, she keeps sharing lovely moments with her hubby and toddler, both. The couple has acted together in films like LOC Kargil, Tashan, Kurbaan, and Agent Vinod.

Saif Ali Khan made his Bollywood debut in 1992 but true fame arrived at his doorstep in the form of Dil Chahta Hai, which recently completed 19 years. He then did films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Ek Hasina Thi, Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Being Cyrus, Omkara, Race, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Race 2, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Jawaani Jaaneman.

