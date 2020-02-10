Inside Pictures: Kamya Panjabi's Mehendi night wasn't less than a fairytale

For a woman who's all set to be a bride, the excitement and euphoria are completely palpable. You all must have seen the pictures from the Haldi ceremony of Kamya Panjabi, and how they seemed straight out of a Bollywood film! All the pictures were brimming with ecstasy and elatedness, signaling what must be going through Panjabi's heart and soul.

You all also must have seen her engagement pictures with beau Shalabh Dang, where the couple couldn't take their eyes off each other. The pictures spoke volumes of their love and compassion for each other and how a bond was made for a lifetime. Now, it's time to go a step ahead and have a look at the Sangeet pictures, which are not less than a fairytale, where Panjabi was, expectedly, the angel.

A fan-club of the actress took to its Instagram account and shared multiple videos and photos that cannot be missed. The first one was when her head was being covered with a red chunni, a sign of happiness and auspiciousness. Take a look:

Good friend and another television actor, Kavita Kaushik, also shared a humorous picture on her Instagram story where both the ladies could be seen having fun, here it is:

Also, there are a lot of pictures Kaushik shared on her Instagram story that suggests the amount of fun she had on the night:

Talking about the most important picture of the night, Panjabi flashed her Mehendi for the paparazzi and all her fans and also had the company of her hubby, Dang, and we must say the couple looks too beautiful, here are the two posts:

And here's another boomerang video of the bride-to-be where her excitement can be seen, and all the brides can relate to the joy of such an auspicious occasion, have a look:

Now time to wait for the wedding pictures!

