International Coffee Day 2020: Love Coffee? Easy Coffee Cocktails to Make at Home

International Coffee Day is observed each year on October 1. Celebrated internationally since 2015, International Coffee Day was established by the International Coffee Organisation (ICO) to acknowledge the efforts of the millions of people from the industry and provide coffee lovers an opportunity to share their love for the beverage.

The first drink of the day for many, coffee is a beloved beverage across the globe. This is what makes it fun to experiment with. We spoke to Mixologist Simran Singh, “Coffee isn’t a traditional ingredient when it comes to cocktails. However, with the rising popularity of coffee liqueur and syrups, I thought to experiment.” A beverage educator, Simran co-founded of ‘Madhushala- School of Beverage’ and believes in using local ingredients for her cocktails. Speaking about the quality of coffee in India, she said, “When I started learning about coffee, I came across the wide variety we have in India. It can replace any other coffee from around the world. Gradually, I started tasting and brewing it, making it a key cocktail ingredient.”



Below, Simran shares two of her favourite coffee cocktails. Try out these easy recipes and celebrate International Coffee Day!

COFFEE PANCH

This is a twist on the Indian origin cocktail- Panch. Simran claims her rendition ‘can drive palates crazy’.



Ingredients



45ml coffee infused with Old Monk (any dark rum will work)*

15ml Orange juice

15ml Dates Puree

Pinch of cinnamon powder

Orange twist



Method



1. Take a stem glass (I used absinth glass), add ice in it, and keep it aside for chilling.

2. Take 5 grams of coarse ground coffee and add it to 45ml of Dark Rum (keep it in a dark place for 4-6 hours to complete the infusion).

3. Strain the rum and keep it aside.



4. Take a small shaker and add orange juice followed by dates puree, cinnamon powder, coffee-infused dark rum, and ice.



5. Shake it well and strain the cocktail in your serving glass. Garnish it with an orange twist.

COLD-BOTANIC-BREW









“Cold Brew has always been my favourite way of sipping coffee. I thought of a way of bringing cold brew and cocktail together. I mixed coffee with candied goji berries and kept for 12 hours for cold brew and later on added one of my favourite gin to it,” said Simran.

Ingredients

60ml Gin

180ml Cold Brew infused with goji berries

1tsp honey (optional)



Method



1. Take 20 grams of coffee beans and 10 grams of candied goji berries, grind them together.

2. Fill 200 ml of water in the bottle (I prefer using metal bottles) and add the ground coffee and goji berries in it. Keep it in the refrigerator for 8-12 hours.

3. Strain the brew with cheesecloth.

4. You can use any tall glass or milk bottle to make this cocktail. Pour ice in the bottle, add your brew, and 60ml of gin to it followed by honey or sweet cream.



The coffee used in both the cocktails is from Seven Bean Coffee Company - Woddae (Medium dark roast).



Cheers!

