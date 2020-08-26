International Dog Day: 5 posts that are too adorable to miss

This photo has been used for representational purpose only

While every day with our fur babies is a celebration of sorts, August 26th is the date when we commemorate the special bond we have with them. Many will agree that their bond with dogs is deeper and more meaningful than human relationships. That’s probably because dogs give so much and ask nothing in return, Ok maybe a few minutes of belly scratching or a few hours and attention and food!

The thing is, in our world today, it is hard to find innocence and acknowledgment, perhaps that’s what makes us so connected with our dogs because not only is their love innocent but they also know how to appreciate love and care.

Read: A paw-sitive step

Since dogs make up for a considerable chunk of social media population, some with even millions of followers; on International Dog Day, Instagram and Twitter are flooded with “pawwdorable” photos and videos.

Bollywood actor Pulkil Samrat is a father of a gorgeous husky, Drogo who is known to walk in on him and girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda on their dates. He wrote, "Happy #InternationalDogDay," while sharing the pic. "Kyunki apun ka doggie international hai!!"

Ziggy here is trying to make friends with himself, and it’s time we learned something from Ziggy! This video has been watched 1.8M times!

This is Ziggy. He’s practicing saying hi to the other dogs in the neighborhood. Just moved here and would love to make a good first impression. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/C2ZGWM3It9 — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) August 25, 2020

Cuddles are the best.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dog Videos (@pupvideos) onFeb 10, 2019 at 9:39am PST

Here’s another hugely viral video of a furbaby showering love on his newly born friend.

Every kid deserves to grow up with a good pup.



Dogs, bruh... pic.twitter.com/J8qrxLbyiq — Rex ChapmanðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ (@RexChapman) August 20, 2020

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda also shared a heartwarming post on #InternationalDogDay.

How do you celebrate your special relationship with your dog? Let us know!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news