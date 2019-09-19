International Emmy Awards: Radhika Apte gets nominated for Best Performance By An Actress

Its celebration time for actress Radhika Apte as she has got nominated by the International Emmy Awards for Best Performance By An Actress for her character in Lust Stories. The actress who is currently enjoying the fact that both her films Andhadhun and Padman have been bestowed by back to back National Awards has found another reason to celebrate with this nomination.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who helmed both the series, shared the happy news on Instagram stories while tagging his co-directors. He wrote, "What a day. 3 Emmy Nominations. 1.lust stories (best miniseries); 2.Sacred Games (best Drama); 3. Radhika Apte(best actress-Lust Stories)."

The nominations have been announced for 11 categories and 44 nominee for the same are from 21 countries including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, the Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Recently, two of her films Andhadhun and Padman won at the 66th National Film Awards and this is surely a moment of pride and celebration for the actress. In a recent interview, she said that the film's wins are proof that the industry is on the right path of creating path-breaking movies. "It feels absolutely amazing. I feel blessed to be associated with the film. The amount of appreciation we have got from the audience and the critics is unimaginable. That is why the National Award win is gratifying."

"I can feel the love and appreciation. Life has definitely changed; I'm getting better scripts now. 2018 was a very memorable year for me. I did Padman, Andhadhun, and Baazaar. "It feels great to receive the gratitude and the success for your hard work, but I am also going to look ahead and not dwell on the past. I would rather look forward to the coming months and my upcoming releases," Apte said.

The Shor in the City actor will now embark on a new venture into the international space through her forthcoming Hollywood film Liberte: A Call to Spy. In the movie, she will be essaying the role of a World War II spy named Noor Inayat Khan who was the first female wireless operator and British spy who parachuted into Nazi-occupied France to aid the French Resistance.

The film also stars Sarah Meghan Thomas who has also written the script, with Stana Katic, Linus Roache, Rossif Sutherland to name a few. Oscar-nominated director Lydia Dean Pilcher has helmed the film. The forthcoming film based on true incidents is set 75 years ago in World War II.

