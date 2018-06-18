International Sushi Day: Here's six unusual picks from across Mumbai's eateries

Today, on International Sushi Day, we liberate fans from the shackles of run-of-the-mill versions with six unusual picks from across city eateries

Prawns and edamame sushi pizza

If there's one aspect of sushi that's remarkable, it would have to be the scope it offers to experiment with both ingredients and presentation styles. Take this innovative sushi pizza for example. Locally sourced prawns and that quintessential Japanese ingredient, edamame, are combined with a honey, chilli and fresh mango sauce and shaped to resemble a slice of pizza. "Sushi and pizza are perhaps two of the most loved comfort foods and there couldn't have been a better occasion than International Sushi Day to celebrate the confluence," says Chef Paul Kinny, culinary director.

At: Shizusan Shophouse & Bar, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel.

Call: 62373536

Cost: Rs 375 (per slice)

Mafia roll

This uramaki (inside out) roll of corn tempura with piquillo peppers and gochujang mayonnaise that's garnished with popcorn and parsley has an interesting story behind its name. "The pop and bang of the Italian mafia is carried forward into this roll which has popping corn and fiery roasted piquillo peppers along with the bang of spicy gochujang mayonnaise," says Farrokh Khambata, owner-chef.

At: Joss, Ground Floor, Linking Road, Santacruz West.

Call: 26617771

Cost: Rs 850 (8 pieces)

Tsu no maki

Just when you thought the mango season is nearing its end, you see it well-represented in this wacky maki sushi. Joining the salmon-tuna protein duo are slivers of ripe mango and vinegar-sushi rice to make a quadrant shaped piece of sushi. And this is why it is named tsu no Maki, because in Japanese "tsu no" means four. "In the case of innovative versions of sushi, we use local and seasonal ingredients like mango, which are appreciated by our guests," says Yogendra Adep, chef de cuisine.

At: Yuuka, The St Regis Mumbai, Lower Parel.

Call: 61628422

Cost: Rs 2,100 (8 pieces)

BLT sushi sandwich

This variant scores big on innovation for taking the classic all-American bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich and giving it a far eastern twist. Here, bacon, lettuce and roasted tomato are layered in vinegar-rice and a nori sheet for the ultimate sushi sandwich hybrid. "This sandwich sushi is inspired by the onigirazu sushi, where sushi rice and nori sheets are used to make sandwich shapes with various fillings," says executive chef Prashanth Puttaswamy.

At: The Fatty Bao, off New Link Road, Andheri West.

Call: 62366323/ 7738008460

Cost: Rs 490 (4 pieces)

Gobo nigiri

One of the Japanese cuisine's most popular ingredients, the burdock root or gobo is a herb that not just detoxifies the blood, but it is also great for the lymphatic system and skin. The gobo nigiri distills the goodness of the ingredient that we rarely spot on menus of Japanese restaurants in India. Here, the gobo root is combined with carrot, cucumber and avocado that are rolled in a nori sheet, resulting in a sweet, yet pungent sushi roll. "Gobo has a high percentage of iron and Vitamins A and B. While creating the dish, I wanted to keep the taste authentic as well as make it a healthier option for sushi with the further addition of carrots, cucumber and avocado," says Sahil Singh, senior executive chef.

At: Pa Pa Ya, Hotel Diplomat, BK Boman Behram Marg, Colaba.

Call: 8451011174

Cost: Rs 625 (8 pieces)

Battera sushi with salmon and tuna

Little is known about the Osaka-style pressed sushi called oshizushi. Introducing us, not just to this regional sushi speciality, but also going one step further and topping it off with three very unusual ingredients — avocado tartare, capers and onion salsa — is the Battera Sushi with salmon and tuna. "Battera sushi, that is moulded in a special wooden box, is both fun to eat and lovely to look at. And not to mention different from the usual monotony of rolled sushi, that one sees everywhere," says Vikram Khatri, executive chef.

At: Hello Guppy, Ground Floor, Godrej-BKC, G-Block, BKC.

Call: 26534720

Cost: Rs 720 (8 pieces)

To try the recipe for the simple Sriracha blush with avocado, cucumber, jalapeno, cream cheese, log on to www.mid-day.com