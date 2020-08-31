Into The Wild With Bear Grylls: Akshay Kumar promises a mad adventure as the next guest

Akshay Kumar, ever since he has become a movie star, is known for his action, his slickness, and his fluidity. The actor rose to fame with his combating skills and karate in the 90s. The kind of action set pieces that he brought along with his action directors in his films were never seen before.

He has put all of his learnings and fondness for being an adventure-junkie into the latest episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. For the uninitiated, he's all set to be the next guest on the show and he has now taken to his Instagram account to share the promo. And going by the theme of the show, all we can expect is a mad, wild adventure.

Shot at Bandipur Tiger Reserve, ‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar’, will follow all military style drills, with former British military personnel Bear Grylls taking charge along with fit and agile Akshay Kumar, son of a military officer, and somebody who has donned multiple hats, including that of an actor, producer, martial artist and philanthropist.

Audiences can stream the show starting 8:00 PM, September 11 on Discovery Plus while the broadcast premiere of the show is scheduled for 8:00 PM on September 14 across 12 Discovery channels including Discovery Channel, Discovery HD, DTamil, Animal Planet, Animal Planet HD, TLC, TLC HD, Discovery ID, Discovery ID HD, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, and Discovery Kids. The premiere on Discovery Plus, Discovery and Discovery HD will be available in 7 languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali and English.

Have a look right here, and don't miss the caption as it gives you an interesting insight to what all he's going to be doing with the host:

In an interview with IANSlife, Grills talked about hosting the actor and also the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. He stated, "It has been a huge privilege to adventure with all of these Indian icons, and what they all shared was a natural humility and warmth, as well as a love of the wild places of this world. The wild and adventure always brings people together and our goal was unified across all these episodes: to show how amazing India is and to show why we have to do all we can to protect our planet."

He also said in a statement, "I did my homework prior to meeting Akshay, and knew he is a superstar, but what struck me the most during our time together, was his humility, his easy approach – he is, at heart, still that guy next door. Lots of commonalities between the two of us – including passion towards fitness, dedication to family et al, I really enjoyed being with him,” said, Bear Grylls. “Akshay’s eyes lit-up with the mention of a new challenge and believe me, not many celebrities, across the world, have reacted so warmly to some harsh tasks that I can conjure."

And the actor had this to say about the show and Grills, "“I have always admired Bear Grylls for his energy, passion and what he has stood for all these years. It was a humbling experience being with him in the wild as he went about unfolding one challenge after another. It is different out there, as compared to movie sets, as there is no back-up – that sense of realism is very overpowering. Bear is a knowledge reservoir – and he dipped well into his knowledge of surviving in the wild, and shared interesting and new techniques with me."

He added, "What I found interesting about the show is how nicely purpose is incorporated in an entertaining, survival and adventure led show. With regards to Bharat Ke Veer, it is a project which remains close to my heart and I will continue to use all opportunities to help promote it with an aim to ensure that more and more countrymen become a part of it."

Even Superstar Rajinikanth graced his show recently. Coming back to Kumar, he has as many as seven films lined-up that include Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, and Raksha Bandhan.

