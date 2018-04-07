IPL 2018: Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan set the evening's mojo with their stellar performances

Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannah Bhatia added more spunk to the IPL opening ceremony with their brilliant performances



Varun Dhawan performing at IPL 2018. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/viratkohli.4ever

One of Bollywood's youngest sensational dance throbs Varun Dhawan, who wooed everyone with his exceptional dance skills in most of his movies, especially ABCD 2, was chosen to perform the opening act of the 11th edition of the IPL opening ceremony. With barely few hours in hand to prepare and rehearse for the grand performance, considering him juggling between Sui Dhaaga shoot in Delhi and October's promotion in Mumbai, the actor delivered a boundary with his high-on-energy performance.

With an out-of-the-box entry of Varun Dhawan on the grounds under the beautiful sky of Wankhede stadium, the atmosphere turned blissful for the 15 minutes that Varun took charge of. The Judwaa 2 actor was dressed in a pink tee, silver bling jacket, which he paired with a light-purple coloured jacket. With a fusion of such bright colours, he danced on his foot-tapping numbers, Tan Tana Tan, Badri Ki Dulhania and many others. The act had the 90s funky spunk, which set the apt mojo for the IPL 2018 first match.

The Badlapur actor's dance was followed by choreographer Prabhu Deva's magical performance. Later, the audience couldn't contain their excitement to watch Varun and Prabhu perform together, where they did a face-off.

Next personality in the queue to entertain the audience was Baahubali actress, Tamannaah Bhatia. Dressed in dark pink attire, she made a grand entry seated on a three-faced lion chariot. She performed on Pingaa and many such energetic numbers. To fill in the space between Jacqueline Fernandez and Hrithik Roshan's enchanting performances, Mika Singh took over the crowd and kept them engaged with his groovy numbers.

The audience was all in glee to see the cheerful Jacqueline Fernandez dance on Oonchi Hai Building, Sau Tarah, Disco Disco and other foot-tapping numbers.

As we say the best is saved for the last, it was Hrithik Roshan's charismatic performance that was aptly chosen for the last one to leave the audience energized for the first match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

The spectators were elated and jumping with joy to see the Greek God dancing after a brief break from dancing onscreen. He began the act with his Dhoom 4 song, Dhoom Machale, went ahead with the signature step of Ek Pal Ka Jeena. Viewers were seen taking videos and capturing the Super 30 star dancing.

Well, amidst all this, Elli AvrRam too, was spotted at the IPL match. Rumours are rife that Elli AvrRam and Hardik Pandya are dating each other, who is one of the core players of the Mumbai Indians team.

Can we say that she is there to support him?

Also Read: IPL 2018: Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan And Jacqueline Fernandez Prep For Opening Ceremony

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates