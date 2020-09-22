IPL 2020: 7 Quick Snacks for your Fast-Paced T-20 Cricket

After months of waiting, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is back. For the next six weeks, every cricket lover’s eyes will be glued to their television screens watching our cricketers put on arguably the most nerve-wracking show of the year. Watching cricket has always been an event in Indian households which brings the entire family together and while it may not be ‘netflix-and-chill’, it is definitely ‘cricket-and-cheer’ for us.

The IPL season is sufficiently long for couch potatoes to get hooked onto a cycle of buttery popcorn, instant noodles, chocolates, and chips. Sisters and food bloggers, Sulakshna and Seema, share some easy recipes for you to try at home:

1. Masala Makhanas

A game night screening is incomplete without a crunch, these protein-rich flavoursome Makhanas (Fox nuts) combined with dry fruits and seeds can be served in a bowl or stored in jars for the game season. Sulakshna said, “We personally got hooked to Makhanas in our quest for protein-rich foods in our vegetarian diet. Besides, they are crispy and calorie friendly. They are easy to make and the addition of right spices and seeds make it a wholesome snack.”

2. Cheese Garlic Bread

If there's a crowd-pleaser snack, Cheese Garlic Bread tops the list. The easy-to-make at home garlic butter makes you wonder why you never tried this before. Seema explained, “We tried to add a little quirk by cutting the bread in circular discs and adding some finely chopped veggies to add more flavour. Try it for yourself to experience the euphoria of that perfect cheesy garlic bread.”

3. Macaroni Aglio e Olio

A hassle-free and quicker version of the Aglio e Olio, this recipe requires minimal ingredients and time. The macaroni prepared in olive oil is silky smooth and infused with flavours. Some bread on the side is recommended too. The sisters try to combine the best of their worlds to create interesting dishes. They told us this fusion dish came to be because they’d run out of spaghetti but owing to its rich flavour, they’ve never looked back.

4. Caramel Popcorn



Everyone’s favourite snack for the big screen experience, caramel popcorn has been missed by one and all. With the help of this easy recipe, the aroma which so often filled movie theatres can fill your home in less than 15 minutes! Sulakshna added, “It's a known fact that making popcorn at home is no rocket science, and we can assure you that neither is caramel popcorn. This tub of popcorn may cost a fortune at movie theatres but in fact, is super easy to make using humble ingredients.”

5. Corn on the Cob with 3-layered sauces

The iconic Mumbai corn can be enjoyed beyond the conventional street style. Corn on the cob with 3 layered-sauces is the perfect way to enjoy an exotic snack the easy way. “Growing up in Mumbai, we've always fancied roasted corn, we discovered more renditions of our corn on our travels, Borrowing inspiration from them, we put together three-layered sauces that bring out the perfect synergy of butter, spice, and mint”, said Seema.

6. No Sugar Choco Granola Balls

This one is especially for those nail-biting moments when you just need that rush of sweetness. This no-sugar Choco granola ball recipe is your guilt-free pass to snacking while satiating your sweet tooth and keeping your health in check. Talking about its ingredients, Sulaskhna said, “This recipe resulted from our many midnight hunger pangs. We were always looking for something satiating yet fairly healthy, this combination of oats, cocoa powder, and dates, a natural sweetener is a match made in heaven.”

7. No Cheese Chilli Cheese Toast

No cheese at home? No problem, here's an open chilli cheese sandwich recipe which enables you to make a cheese sauce from scratch at home without using Cheese or Mayo. The step by step recipe video is easy to follow to make the toast on a pan.

