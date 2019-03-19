IPL full schedule: KKR gets relief, to play all home matches at Eden

ipl-news

The BCCI on Tuesday released the full schedule of the round robin league matches starting March 23 till May 5. As usual, there will be a total of 56 matches that will be played during the six-week tourney.

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will play all their Indian Premier League home matches at the Eden Gardens despite West Bengal going into polls during all seven phases of general elections.

Among the round robin matches there are 12 afternoon starts (4 pm matches) on the weekends.

The IPL operations team has ensured that no team plays their home matches at the alternate venues as the general elections will be held in seven phases from April 12 to May 19.

Even Kings XI Punjab, who had played a few of their home matches in Indore during earlier editions, will play all their matches in Mohali.

"The biggest challenge was to ensure that KKR gets to play all their matches at the Eden Gardens as West Bengal is the only state which is going to polls on all seven dates. However with Calcutta and adjoining areas going to polls on May 19, we have been able to sort the issues with help of the government and local police authorities," a senior BCCI official said.

Itinerary:

(Home Games)

Chennai Super Kings

March 23: vs RCB (8 pm)

March 31: vs Rajasthan Royals (8 pm)

April 6: vs Kings XI Punjab (4 pm)

April 9: vs KKR (8 pm)

April 23: vs Sunrisers (8 pm)

April 26: vs Mumbai Indians (8 pm)

May 1: vs Delhi Capitals (8pm)



Delhi Capitals

March 26: vs CSK (8 pm)

March 30: vs KKR (8 pm)

April 4: vs Sunrisers (8 pm)

April 18: vs MI (8 pm)

April 20: vs KXIP (8 pm)

April 28: vs RCB (4 pm)

May 4: vs Rajasthan Royals (4 pm)



Kings XI Punjab

March 30: vs MI (4 pm)

April 1 : vs Delhi Capitals (8 pm)

April 8: vs Sunrisers (8 pm)

April 13: vs RCB (8 pm)

April 16: vs Rajasthan Royals (8 pm)

May 3: vs KKR (8 pm)

May 5: vs CSK (4 pm)



Kolkata Knight Riders

March 24: vs Sunrisers (4 pm)

March 27: vs KXIP (8 pm)

April 12: vs Delhi Capitals (8 pm)

April 14: vs CSK (4 pm)

April 19: vs RCB (8 pm)

April 25: vs Rajasthan Royals (8 pm)

April 28: vs MI (8 pm)



Mumbai Indians

March 24: vs Delhi Capitals (8 pm)

April 3: vs CSK (8 pm)

April 10: vs KXIP (8 pm)

April 13: vs Rajasthan Royals (4 pm)

April 15: vs RCB (8 pm)

May 2: vs Sunrisers (8 pm)

May 5: vs KKR (8 pm)



Rajasthan Royals

March 25: vs KXIP (8 pm)

April 2: vs RCB (8 pm)

April 7: vs KKR (8 pm)

April 11: vs CSK (8 pm)

April 20: vs MI (4 pm)

April 22: vs DC (8 pm)

April 27: vs Sunrisers (8 pm)



Royal Challengers Bangalore

March 28: vs MI (8 pm)

April 5: vs KKR (8 pm)

April 7: vs Delhi Capitals (4 pm)

April 21: vs CSK (8 pm)

April 24: vs KXIP (8 pm)

April 30: vs Rajasthan Royals (8 pm)

May 4: vs Sunrisers (8 pm)



Sunrisers Hyderabad

March 29: vs Rajasthan Royals (8 pm)

March 31: vs RCB (4 pm)

April 6: vs MI (8 pm)

April 14: vs Delhi Capitals (8 pm)

April 17: vs CSK (8 pm)

April 21: vs KKR (4 pm)

April 29: vs KXIP (8 pm).

