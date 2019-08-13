Ira Khan's latest pictures from her first photoshoot are winning the internet

bollywood

After making her photoshoot debut in a red hot avatar, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared some more snaps, leaving the fans startled

Ira Khan and Kanika Jhamtani in their latest photoshoot/picture courtesy: Ira Khan's Instagram account

Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan with first wife Reena Dutta, is right now setting Instagram afire posting one picture at a time from the very first photoshoot. Titled 'who are you?' the snaps have left the netizens crazy with Ira Khan's bold avatar.

The star kid, who seems to be camera-ready, shared the first picture from the photoshoot earlier this month, and now, she has uploaded a series of dark clicks and titled them 'who are you?'

In a snapshot she posted on Monday, Ira Khan is seen wearing a black leather cutout dress, which highlights her bold look. The red curls, along with smokey eye makeup and ruby red lips have left the fans startled! Take a look.

Ira shared the frame with her friend Kanika Jhamtani, and the duo looked impeccable. While Ira opted for all-black attire, Kanika sported a leather black off-shoulder crop top, paired with a red leather jacket and cutout skirt for the shoot.

In an interview with ndtv.com, Ira Khan said: "I've never had an answer to that question ('Who are you?') but at different points in my life, I've been overwhelmed by the question or at peace with not having figured out the answer yet. The exciting moments are when you realise you can choose who you want to be and just how many things you want to be... In this piece, fashion is my tool of exploration. But it's just that... one of the many ways to explore this idea."

Over the weekend, Ira and Kanika were also seen holding polythene bags, with chunky jewellery and bold outfits. Check this out right away!

On the personal front, Ira Khan is currently dating a musician Mishaal Kriplani. The duo has made it official on Instagram, and her social media PDA is evident enough. Talking about her father Aamir, who is known as Mr Perfectionist, the actor was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan which turned out to be a box office dud.

Also Read: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan makes photoshoot debut in red hot avatar

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates