Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan makes photoshoot debut in red hot avatar

bollywood

One look at the pictures of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, and you know she is Bollywood ready

Ira Khan's picture from the photoshoot with buddy Kanika Jhamtani/picture courtesy: Ira Khan's Instagram account

Aamir Khan may have said that daughter Ira enjoys the process of filmmaking and would prefer to be behind the camera. But looks like the youngster has done a rethink. Ira has done a photoshoot with buddy Kanika Jhamtani.

The star daughter shared a snapshot from the shoot, which she captioned, "Who are you (sic)?" One look at the pictures and you know she is Bollywood ready. Will Mr Perfectionist papa launch her or prefer that she embarks on her own path?

On the personal front, Ira Khan is currently dating a musician Mishaal Kriplani. The duo has made it official on Instagram, and her social media PDA is evident enough. Talking about papa Aamir, the actor was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan which turned out to be a box office dud.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, where he will be teaming up once again with 3 Idiots co-star Kareena Kapoor. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan.

Also Read: Ira Khan plans surprise birthday bash for aunt Annu Paul

Talking about the same, its been a while since the actor has been experimenting with his look for his films. Be it Mahavir Singh Phogat from the film Dangal, where he had gained weight and played the role of an aged man with a potbelly, or an alien from the movie, PK, Aamir Khan's physical transformation is something his fans always look forward to. This time too, the actor is going to surprise the fans with four different avatars for Laal Singh Chaddha. Not only him, but even Kareena Kapoor will be joining the party.

The film, inspired by Paramount Pictures' Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump, and this one marks Aamir and Kareena's third collaboration after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Speaking about the collaboration, the source said in a media interaction: "Kareena is the perfect choice for the film. They have locked both the actors' dates from October this year. They plan to shoot three schedules, back to back and Aamir will have different looks for each era. The film begins in the 70s and ends in present time. From the Emergency and Kargil War to Pulwama and Uri and the changing government, the film will showcase some of the biggest highlights in the last five decades of the nation's socio-political history."

Also Read: Aamir, Saif Ali Khan to star in Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates